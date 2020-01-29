You could already see district tournament matchups taking shape when the Florida High School Athletic Association posted its first set of varsity soccer playoff rankings one week before Christmas.
With Jan. 18 marking the last regular-season date that counted toward district seedings, the girls and boys brackets have been finalized. And the numbers point to a competitive balance of sorts within the Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun coverage area as postseason play starts in the upcoming days.
* By combining girls and boys programs for a total of 18 area teams, the seedings range from No. 1 (two teams) to No. 6 (two teams). There are also five No. 2 seeds, one No. 3 seed, four No. 4 seeds and four No. 5 seeds.
* A total of 10 teams (five girls and five boys) had a positive Florida MaxPreps power rating when updated playoff rankings were released last week. That compared with eight teams (four girls and four boys) on the minus side.
* And, in an even split, nine teams begin with an opening-round match and nine kick off their respective tournaments in the semifinals.
District tournament champions earn a top-four regional seed this season, while the remaining four teams in a region are at-large qualifiers. The at-large process is determined by MaxPreps rankings once district tournament have been completed.
Among the notable districts:
The girls’ Class 5A-District 7 tournament started Monday, Jan. 27, with semifinal matches set for Wednesday, Jan. 29. The final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Auburndale High.
Top-seeded Lake Wales, which split a pair of 2-1 decisions last week against St. Cloud (win) and McKeel Academy (loss), squares off against the No. 4 Lake Gibson-No. 5 Spoto winner. Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Auburndale opens with the No. 3 Tampa King-No. 6 Brandon winner.
Bartow High’s boys team is the No. 2 seed for the Class 6A-District 10 tournament that includes fourth-seeded Winter Haven and Champions Cup winner and No. 1 seed George Jenkins (host school). The Yellow Jackets (15-1-2) open with No. 3 seed Kathleen in the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The 6A-10 girls tournament features top-seeded Winter Haven and second-seeded Bartow on opposite sides of the bracket. Semifinal wins would put the Blue Devils – who were scheduled to end the regular season on Jan. 28 against Santa Fe Catholic (results unavailable at press time) – and Yellow Jackets into the Feb. 5 district final at George Jenkins High.
Girls basketball postseason nears
This week not only represents the final stretch for the 2019-20 regular season in varsity girls basketball, but Jan. 25 was the last date for games to factor into district tournament seedings.
Winter Haven secured two additional wins by defeating host West Port (74-60 on Jan. 24) and Clearwater (54-47 on Jan. 25) at the Pack Challenge in Ocala. The Blue Devils improved to 16-8 and figure to be the top seed in Class 6A-District 6 when the FHSAA releases official district tournament pairings.
Bartow, which hosts the 6A-6 tournament starting Feb. 4, looks to rebound this week at home against Ridge Community (Jan. 30) and Lake Gibson (Jan. 31). The Yellow Jackets fell to Ridge and Santa Fe Catholic within a four-day span last week after they reeled off 15 consecutive wins from Dec. 2 through Jan. 20.
Lake Wales was set to host Melbourne Central Catholic (Jan. 28) and Avon Park (Jan. 30) this week in advance of the five-team Class 5A-District 7 tournament, which will be hosted by Lake Gibson beginning Feb. 3. The Highlanders recently enjoyed a three-game winning streak as junior Chanelle McDonald combined to score 80 points against McKeel Academy (season-high 33), Mulberry and Discovery High.
Frostproof raised its overall record to 13-3 with last Friday’s 53-41 win over Lake Placid. The Bulldogs, who close out the regular season on Jan. 30 against McKeel Academy, will compete in a formidable Class 3A-District 10 tournament (starting Feb. 3) that includes host Seffner Christian and 20-win Santa Fe Catholic.
All Saints’ Academy was set to play Four Corners Upper School (Jan. 27) and McKeel Academy (Jan. 29) prior to the start of the Class 2A-District 11 tournament on Feb. 4. The Saints entered last week’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Girls AAA state tournament as the No. 5 seed where they lost in the quarterfinals to fourth-seeded Windermere Prep (47-38) and in the consolation bracket to third-seeded John Carroll Catholic (50-47).
Girls weightlifting reaches regional stage
FHSAA regional meets in girls weightlifting happen later this week. The top overall lifter in each weight class – plus 12 at-large statewide qualifiers chosen from the top six lifters at each regional - advance to the state championships on Feb. 14 (Class 1A) and Feb. 15 (Class 2A) at Panama City Beach Arnold High School.
Polk County champion Lake Wales hosted last Saturday’s Class 1A-District 13 meet, and the Highlanders continued their successful season by totaling 82 points for the program’s first district crown. Kyra Battles, Faith Garza, Danielle Garrison, Kayden Arliss and Jaycee Parker claimed individual titles for Lake Wales, which heads to Lemon Bay High on Saturday, Feb. 1, for the Region 7 competition.
Emily Hart helped lead a strong Auburndale contingent at last Friday’s 1A-12 district meet hosted by Zephyrhills High, winning the 119-pound division with a total lift of 275 pounds. Up next for the Bloodhounds is the Region 6 meet at River Ridge High on Thursday (Jan. 30).
Qualifiers from the Class 2A-District 9 meet – which included competitors from Haines City, Bartow and Winter Haven high schools – also travel to River Ridge (Region 5) on Thursday.
Frostproof hosts the Class 1A-Region 8 meet on Wednesday (Jan. 29). The Bulldogs had four individual champions at the District 15 competition on Jan. 22: Taylor Barberree (101-pound division), Chloe Martinez (110), Alisa Mendes (129) and Casey Whittington (169).