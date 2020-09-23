The girls varsity volleyball season is progressing faster than a quick set.
For programs electing to compete in the Florida High School Athletic Association state series, the regular season ends Friday, Oct. 10, and district tournaments get underway the following week. Teams that opted out of the state series — or chose independent status during the fall sports calendar — are still permitted to play regular-season matches through the conclusion of the state finals on Nov. 14.
Last Friday (Sept. 18) marked the deadline to opt out of the 2020 FHSAA girls volleyball state series.
All minimum contest requirements for fall sports were waived by the FHSAA as districts like Polk County Public Schools established competition start dates. And, on average, area girls volleyball teams have maintained busy schedules this month.
Haines City improved to 7-0 with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 15-13 victory over rival Ridge Community on Sept. 17. Dimaliz Vazquez (13), Tashauri Alston (11) and Brandy Gilberry combined for 31 kills, Rilie Cope had 29 assists and Yolaniz Blanco served six aces for the Hornets, who had 12 matches slated for September in addition to three next month prior to the Oct. 10 regular-season end date.
Playoff rankings are not being used this season. District tournament seedings will instead be determined by blind draws, while district champions and runners-up subsequently advance to regional play starting Oct. 21.
Haines City is part of Class 7A-District 6 with Ridge Community, Celebration, Durant, Newsome and Osceola high schools.
Bartow and Winter Haven are in different districts this season. The Yellow Jackets compete in Class 6A-District 11 with Armwood, George Jenkins, Kathleen, Lakeland, Plant City and Strawberry Crest; Harmony, Melbourne, St. Cloud and Viera joined the Blue Devils (who defeated Lake Gibson in three games on Sept. 17 for their third win) in 6A-10.
Bartow was one of five area programs to compete at the recent Sunstate State Athletic Conference Invitational. The 24-team event was held last Friday (Sept. 18) and Saturday (Sept. 19) at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse in Winter Haven.
The Yellow Jackets went 1-2 in Pool 1 with a three-game victory over Durant and losses to Newsome and Sebring. That put Bartow into Crossover G playoff bracket where Nadia Khalil and Ella Manley each recorded seven kills in a 25-13, 25-21 win over Lake Region.
Lake Region, which is one of six schools in Class 5A-District 10 that includes Auburndale and Lake Wales, had a 1-2 record in Pool 2. The Thunder’s victory came in three games against International Community School.
Winter Haven Christian (Pool 4) and FHSAA application period member Oasis Christian (Pool 5) posted 1-2 records in their respective pools, while Class 2A All Saints’ Academy finished 0-3 in Pool 3. ASA rebounded with a 25-7, 25-18 win over Bell Creek Academy in the Crossover K bracket, Winter Haven Christian dropped a 20-25, 21-25 decision to City of Life (Crossover H bracket), and Reborn Christian defeated Oasis Christian 25-18, 25-20 (Crossover I bracket).
Frostproof (Class 3A-District 9) and Fort Meade (Class 1A-District 8) squared off on Sept. 10 with the visiting Bulldogs recording a 25-15, 26-24, 25-23 victory. Discovery High landed in Class 4A-District 10 this fall with Orlando Bishop Moore, Lake Highland Prep, Montverde Academy and Tenoroc, but the Spartans remained idle as the DHS campus was scheduled to remain closed until Sept. 21.