Winter Haven had one of the state’s most challenging schedules during the recently completed 2019-20 girls varsity basketball season.
The competition level – not to mention some extensive travel – helped the Blue Devils prepare for a legitimate run at the program’s fourth state championship in five years. The run ultimately netted a trip to the Class 6A state semifinals at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Feb. 27, where Winter Haven battled Pompano Beach Blanche Ely to the final buzzer.
But the end result for Winter Haven was pure heartbreak — a 55-53 loss after Blanche Ely’s Mikhia Lumsdon converted a transition basket with one second remaining for her only points of the game — as the Blue Devils fell two wins short of a coveted sixth overall state title.
Winter Haven finished with a 22-9 record while experiencing defeat — and the end of a 10-game winning streak — for the first time since Jan. 17.
Winter Haven’s schedule strength (11.01 entering the regional tournament) ranked fifth in all of Class 6A behind Braden River and Wekiva — the other 6A state semifinalists — St. Thomas Aquinas and Blanche Ely.
The Blue Devils faced three state champions (Blanche Ely, Plantation American Heritage and Tampa Carrollwood Day) as well as Independent School National Championship participant Montverde Academy this season. In addition, they traveled to games in South Carolina and Georgia, as well as various Florida locations including Miami, Ocala and Lafayette County-based Mayo.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils and top-seeded Tigers were matched up in the semifinals based on their MaxPreps power ratings.
Shelby Ricks, the lone senior in head coach Johnnie Lawson’s starting lineup, scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and cleared eight of Winter Haven’s 30 rebounds. Junior guard Trinity Hardy contributed 13 points and sophomore Kayla Smith had 10 points including two 3-pointers.
Ja’Leah Williams led three Blanche Ely players with a game-high 17 points. Zaria Blake totaled 15 points and 16 rebounds and Michiyah Simmons scored 10 points. Blanche Ely won its 27th game of the season despite shooting 4-of-23 from 3-point range and committing 21 turnovers.
The Tigers returned to the RP Funding Center last Saturday and rallied to defeat Wekiva, 51-46, in the Class 6A championship game. The Tigers (28-6) scored 33 second-half points to overcome a 29-18 halftime deficit.