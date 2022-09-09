Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.