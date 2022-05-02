School Board 1

The School Board chamber emptied as some who spoke during public comment asked families with children to leave the room so they would not hear some of the content they were going to read to School Board members from the 16 books in review.

When Polk County Public School children go back to school this fall, their parents may get to use an online process to select which books or themes they do not want their children to access.

Currently, parents can contact their child’s school and specify what books they should not be allowed to read, said Jason Geary, Polk County Public Schools director of communications.

The idea to create an online process this fall came after a complaint was filed from a “stakeholder” group alleging that 16 books that would be available in school libraries were “offensive,” according to a letter from Superintendent Frederick Heid to parents dated Feb. 8, and posted on the School Board’s website.

https://polkschoolsfl.com/newsrelease/update-from-pcps-superintendent-regarding-review-of-challenged-library-books/

Heid noted that the stakeholder group also shared it felt the 16 books in question were in violation of Florida statutes (F.S. 847.012 and 847.001), so as a superintendent, he said he temporarily paused the distribution of the books in order that a thorough review could be performed. 

“The two statutes cited state that these allegations could result in a felony charge for each and every event. As such, I feel that I must protect my staff from the possibility of potential criminal charges. Pausing their distribution ensures that my staff is protected while this review process takes place,” he wrote in the parent letter.

The sixteen books in question are, according to the school board website:

1.  Almost Perfect by Brian Katcher

2.  Beloved by Toni Morrison

3.  The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

4.  Drama by Raina Telgemeier

5.  Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Foer

6.  George by Alex Gino

7.  I am Jazz by Jessica Herthel & Jazz Jennings

8.  It’s Perfectly Normal by Robbie Harris

9.  The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

10.               More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera

11.               Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

12.               Real Live Boyfriends by E. Lockhart

13.               Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

14.               Tricks by Ellen Hopkins

15.               Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

16.               The Vincent Boys by Abbi Glines

A committee was formed and was open to anyone who wanted to assist the review, including parents and high school students who had a parent waiver signed.

The review process is expected to take 13 weeks, and Heid will give the panel’s recommendations at the May 10 Polk County School Board meeting at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center at 4270 Wallace Road in Lakeland. It starts at 5 p.m.

The School Board does not need to officially vote to accept the superintendent’s recommendation.

“The School Board may choose to vote, but it is not required. The School Board as a matter of policy and practice does not approve school level media materials,” stated Geary, in an emailed response to questions from The Winter Haven Sun regarding the book review process.

Geary said that the School Board is responsible for the adoption of curriculum/instructional materials and any other supplements that are used as part of core instruction. The schools individually then are responsible for the adoption of their library media materials.  

If a board member motions to take a vote on the acceptance or rejection of the superintendent’s direction, and three other members agree with the motion, then the board may formally vote on the matter. If they do so, Geary noted, it may be because of their personal positions on any of the books in question or to object to the superintendent’s directions and “issue a different retention or placement directive as it relates to one or more books.”

At the April 26 Polk County School Board meeting, parents and community members stated their opinions regarding the content of the books. Many of them quoted specific passages, referring to the passages with such words as “pornographic,” “suggestive,” “hypersexual,” and “abusive.” One man held up a cardboard display with copies of pages from the books that contained graphic nude photos taped to the board. Others threatened to “rise up and vote out” the School Board members in the next election. Richard Miller, of Babson Park, spoke to the board, noting the state “obscenity laws” are in force “so our children will not be harmed.”

Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at 863-605-6535 or at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com.

Note: The links for the Florida statutes mentioned in this article are:

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0800-0899/0847/Sections/0847.012.html

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&Search_String=&URL=0800-0899/0847/Sections/0847.001.html

Update from PCPS Superintendent Regarding Review of Challenged Library Books

https://polkschoolsfl.com/newsrelease/update-from-pcps-superintendent-regarding-review-of-challenged-library-books/

The school board link for the online application to serve on the book review panel (the application process was closed Feb. 13, 2022):

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=qVnhPFk7W0K5ZgTTnwmbuojFfZeb9BRErsWjwdH8koVUMDAyVDJSUjJNRkJKMFhBWk43Q1k2U1M3Mi4u

Recommended for you