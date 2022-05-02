When Polk County Public School children go back to school this fall, their parents may get to use an online process to select which books or themes they do not want their children to access.
Currently, parents can contact their child’s school and specify what books they should not be allowed to read, said Jason Geary, Polk County Public Schools director of communications.
The idea to create an online process this fall came after a complaint was filed from a “stakeholder” group alleging that 16 books that would be available in school libraries were “offensive,” according to a letter from Superintendent Frederick Heid to parents dated Feb. 8, and posted on the School Board’s website.
https://polkschoolsfl.com/newsrelease/update-from-pcps-superintendent-regarding-review-of-challenged-library-books/
Heid noted that the stakeholder group also shared it felt the 16 books in question were in violation of Florida statutes (F.S. 847.012 and 847.001), so as a superintendent, he said he temporarily paused the distribution of the books in order that a thorough review could be performed.
“The two statutes cited state that these allegations could result in a felony charge for each and every event. As such, I feel that I must protect my staff from the possibility of potential criminal charges. Pausing their distribution ensures that my staff is protected while this review process takes place,” he wrote in the parent letter.
The sixteen books in question are, according to the school board website:
1. Almost Perfect by Brian Katcher
2. Beloved by Toni Morrison
3. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
4. Drama by Raina Telgemeier
5. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Foer
6. George by Alex Gino
7. I am Jazz by Jessica Herthel & Jazz Jennings
8. It’s Perfectly Normal by Robbie Harris
9. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
10. More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
11. Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
12. Real Live Boyfriends by E. Lockhart
13. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
14. Tricks by Ellen Hopkins
15. Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
16. The Vincent Boys by Abbi Glines
A committee was formed and was open to anyone who wanted to assist the review, including parents and high school students who had a parent waiver signed.
The review process is expected to take 13 weeks, and Heid will give the panel’s recommendations at the May 10 Polk County School Board meeting at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center at 4270 Wallace Road in Lakeland. It starts at 5 p.m.
The School Board does not need to officially vote to accept the superintendent’s recommendation.
“The School Board may choose to vote, but it is not required. The School Board as a matter of policy and practice does not approve school level media materials,” stated Geary, in an emailed response to questions from The Winter Haven Sun regarding the book review process.
Geary said that the School Board is responsible for the adoption of curriculum/instructional materials and any other supplements that are used as part of core instruction. The schools individually then are responsible for the adoption of their library media materials.
If a board member motions to take a vote on the acceptance or rejection of the superintendent’s direction, and three other members agree with the motion, then the board may formally vote on the matter. If they do so, Geary noted, it may be because of their personal positions on any of the books in question or to object to the superintendent’s directions and “issue a different retention or placement directive as it relates to one or more books.”
At the April 26 Polk County School Board meeting, parents and community members stated their opinions regarding the content of the books. Many of them quoted specific passages, referring to the passages with such words as “pornographic,” “suggestive,” “hypersexual,” and “abusive.” One man held up a cardboard display with copies of pages from the books that contained graphic nude photos taped to the board. Others threatened to “rise up and vote out” the School Board members in the next election. Richard Miller, of Babson Park, spoke to the board, noting the state “obscenity laws” are in force “so our children will not be harmed.”
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at 863-605-6535 or at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com.
Note: The links for the Florida statutes mentioned in this article are:
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0800-0899/0847/Sections/0847.012.html
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&Search_String=&URL=0800-0899/0847/Sections/0847.001.html
