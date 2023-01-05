Polk County Public Schools is hosting the School Choice Showcase to spotlight the exciting educational programs available to students.
The School Choice Showcase will be at four locations throughout Polk County. Families can learn more about the school choice options available at the elementary, middle and high schools in their community.
The four showcases will from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Bartow Civic Center (2250 S Floral Ave, Bartow)
Thursday, Jan. 12 – Lake Eva Event Center (799 Johns Ave, Haines City)
Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Advent Health Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven)
Thursday, Jan. 19 – Lakeland Square Mall (3800 U.S. Hwy 98 N, Lakeland)
The School Choice Showcase coincides with the application window for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, and helps parents and guardians find the right school or program for their students.
The application window runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15.
Families can apply for their students to attend a variety of PCPS programs, including:
• Career academies (middle and high school)
• International Baccalaureate and Cambridge AICE
Families must submit their applications online via Parent Portal during the application window from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15. All applications are chosen based on a lottery system (with the exception of IB/Cambridge, which have academic requirements).