Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid said that recently somebody or some entity had “concerns brought to my attention of late.”
There are 344 senior Polk County Public Schools administrators. Of those, 227 are women and of those women, around 70 percent are white.
Of the 344 senior administrators, 117 are male, and of those, 62 percent are white.
Polk County Public Schools Board Member Lori Cunningham said there are predominantly Hispanic schools that have few Hispanic staff.
“Tough questions need to be asked,” Heid said.
Heid said he has diversity concerns over who is being chosen for promotion within the school system also.
“What is causing this?” Heid asked.
Polk County Public Schools board member Kay Fields said, “We have some tough discussions on diversity.”