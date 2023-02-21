(LAKELAND) - Total Wrecking & Environmental, one of the country’s leading industrial demolition contractors based in Buffalo, New York, continues its multi-year project at the Lakeland Electric C.D. McIntosh Jr. Power Plant with another dramatic implosion event.
On March 4 at 11 a.m., selected press, community members, and project managers will gather to witness the second implosion phase of the Lakeland power plant project by felling a 225 ft. fossil fuel-fired boiler.
As part of the event, Total Wrecking & Environmental is sponsoring WNY Heroes, Homes For Our Troops, and Polk C(ounty Veterans Council. The company said that anyone who donates to these foundations and nonprofits will receive an exclusive streaming link to watch the implosion live at home. The link to donate is: https://bit.ly/tweimplosion
TWE is also hosting a charity auction for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to Push the Plunger! and implode the boiler unit onsite with the Total Wrecking Crew and five of your favorite people! Learn more about ways to donate, participate, or bid for your chance to Push the Plunger and start the implosion at their event link: https://bit.ly/tweplunger
The ongoing Lakeland project is a multi-year project that will see several tons of metal and concrete, as well as 3 massive units, fully demolished.