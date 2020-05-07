BARTOW — While Bartow High School's brand new $17 million addition and renovation — completed just in time for last fall's start of the school year — sits empty for now, the school is bracing for phase two of the project, which will add even more classrooms and upgrade some more of the existing facilities.
Bartow High is home not only to regular high school classes, but also houses the International Baccalaureate High School and the Summerlin Academy. In its entirety, the campus usually accounts for a total of 2,100 students, according to Principal Emilean Clemons.
Under the second phase of construction, which will cost an estimated $43 million, another two-story classroom building will be added, some single-story classrooms will be renovated and the band room will get a complete overhaul.
Demolition of some of the outdated classrooms will begin in August, Polk Public Schools spokesman Jason Geary said. He also said the buildings, which will conform to the facade of the original Summerlin Institute with brick facing, will be ready for students in the fall of 2021 and that the total project will be completed the following year.
Clemons said renovation plans were formulated more than five years ago and “we're so thankful to the school board for getting these projects underway.”
Already open and in use until the March school closing is the Science and Technology Building, which fronts Broadway Avenue, as well as a new Culinary Arts building.
The Culinary Arts Building, located on the east side of the campus, boasts a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and a small cafe where students can learn proper food service, Clemons explained.
The new buildings will include facilities for two more academies — the Criminal Justice and the Fire/Rescue Medical academies.
When some of the existing buildings are demolished to make way for the new, some classes will be housed in temporary portable classrooms, which also will be installed this summer, the principal explained.
The two-story classroom building will be constructed at the south end of the campus, near the stadium, and other single-story classrooms will be either rebuilt or remodeled, according to the plans.
The media center and gym facilities will be untouched, Clemons added. While the new construction is replacing older, well-worn buildings, they also will be providing space for an additional 400 more students, she said.
“We don't know if we will be adding to our enrollment, but we will have space for that many students when it is all done,” she said.
During this phase of the construction, the security of the closed campus will be maintained, also.
“We will have the construction areas fenced off and off-limits to students,” she explained. “There will be plenty of space for construction vehicles and it will not interfere with our routine operations or activities.”
The architectural firm of Furr and Wegman, of Lakeland, designed both phases of the project and The A.D. Morgan Corp. will oversee the construction. A contractor to perform the building work has not yet been named, according to reports.