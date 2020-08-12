POLK COUNTY – The invocation that began the Aug. 4 meeting of the Lake Wales City Commission caused two commissioners to exit the chambers and led to nearly an hour of public debate.
Before Sarah Ray, a Haines City resident and the co-founder of the Atheist Community of Polk County, gave a two-minute invocation, commissioners Al Goldstein and Curtis Gibson both stood up from the dais and walked out of commission chambers in protest.
Ray’s words centered primarily on peace between Americans with diverse beliefs.
Later, Goldstein called the invocation “blasphemous” and said City Clerk Jennifer Nanek should have instructed Ray to speak during public comment instead of during the invocation. Curtis Gibson said the city ought to have a policy against allowing atheists to do invocation.
Mayor Eugene Fultz differed, saying the city clerk did the right thing because refusing a resident who requests to do a secular invocation could lead to litigation.
During each commission meeting, residents are given five minutes to make public comment on any topic. During the Aug. 4 meeting, eight people commented on the invocation over the course of around 40 minutes, with some in favor and some opposed to the invocation.
Several area residents suggested the invocation should have to be about Christian values and prayer. Toward the end of the Aug. 4 meeting, Goldstein read a Bible verse about there being one God. Commissioner Curtis Gibson spoke about how the invocations spoken at city meetings have been Christian in nature for the last three years and implied it ought to stay that way by setting a city policy as such.
Ray was asked why she requested to do the invocation.
“An atheist, humanist, freethinker or speaker of a minority faith being excluded — or told, 'You can speak later but you cannot invocate' — is discrimination and creates an atmosphere where non-Christians are a second class,” Ray said. “We should all have full participation in government.”
Ray also did a secular invocation at the onset of a Polk County Board of County Commissioners meeting on May 5.
Ray has requested to do invocation for the City of Davenport, the commission for which recently updated its invocation policy to welcome anyone who fills out a simple form to perform the invocation.
According to Ray, Atheist Community of Polk County members also work with homeless students and volunteer with Keep Polk County Beautiful to pick up roadside litter, among other volunteer work.
“This weekend we'll be receiving an award from Foundation Beyond Belief for our community service efforts during the American Humanist Association's virtual conference,” Ray said.