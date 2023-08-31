See the WWS Florida Cup this weekend in Polk City

Polk City will see a lot of people from out of town, even out of the country, this weekend as the World Water Skiers Overall Tours make the final stop on their tour, the Florida Cup, presented by the Statistics and Data Corporation (SDC) starting on Friday, Sept. 1 and continuing until Sunday, Sept. 3.
The overall tour features the best three event water skiers “on the planet” who compete in slalom, trick and jump, notes Jonathan Hayward, of the tour communications.
“These athletes will be putting on the ultimate show on water as they jump over 200 feet, do sequences of front and back flips plus the ever so difficult toe tricks as well as slalom at record breaking rope lengths throwing massive walls of water into the air as they speed through the course,” Hayward said. “These athletes are putting it all on the line to be the best overall skier in the world. Skiers have travelled from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Chile to be a part of this world class sporting experience.”
According to an announcement on their website, the final stop of the tour will be a Pro-Am event.
Amateurs and up and coming skiers will compete against the elites.
The finalists will ski 2 record capability rounds with all 3 events and the pros that do not make the finals will get to choose one event to improve their score for rankings only.
The competition begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 with the amateurs, followed by the Pro skiers, who will be seeded based on the overall WWS Overall Tour Standing.
The Top 5 men and Top 4 women will then compete at Saturday’s Overall Finals at 1 p.m.
Then the preliminary scores will be erased and the winner of the WWS Florida Cup will be determined in the 3-hour final round. The final placement for the WWS Florida Cup will be added to the Overall Tour Rankings, from which a 2023 Women’s and Men’s Tour Champion will be announced.
The event is free for spectators, but those who want VIP treatment, including food and drinks, and visiting with the athletes under the Red Bull Tent, the VIP will be available for a minimum donation of $40 to WWS.
The event takes place at the Ski Fluid Training Center at 1251 Holy Cow Road, Polk City, Florida, 33868.
For more information, visit their website at https://worldwaterskiers.com/tournament/24S014/