LAKELAND – Southeastern University (SEU) was honored as a College of Distinction for the 2023-2024 academic year, marking its commitment to provide a high-quality undergraduate education that emphasizes hands-on learning, strong student-professor relationships, a vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.
The university also received special recognition in the areas of Business, Education, Nursing, Career Development and Affordability.
College of Distinction’s selection process entails in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.
As opposed to other popular college rankings publications whose formulas grade faculty salaries, endowment size and peer opinion, Colleges of Distinction evaluates factors such as student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning, and community involvement.
As a College of Distinction, SEU has shown excellence in each of these areas, providing its students with a well-rounded, practical education that prepares them for successful careers and lives.
“SEU’s inclusion as a College of Distinction is a testament to the way it caters to its own students’ potential and goals, helping them achieve success in unique ways,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “We are deeply inspired by how SEU immerses students in their academic pursuits, fostering a welcoming community that provides unwavering support throughout their college years and beyond.”