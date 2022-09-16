Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.