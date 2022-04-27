You could say The Shake Shoppe is a bit of a landmark in the heart of downtown Auburndale.
Right across from the city park and not far from the middle school and high school, it’s the perfect location where families come to grab a burger and shake. Chris and Madison Whigham (along with Chris’ father, Harris) have owned it for 15 years and now sales are the highest they’ve seen.
The Whighams attribute that to the population boom, keeping costs down and going the extra mile for their customers. “Our pricing is reasonable, we are personable and we do it right,” said Chris Whigham. “The customers are first even if it hurts us.”
The Shake Shoppe is known for their milkshakes (cookies-n-cream being their most popular) along with banana, cherry, coffee, pina colada, root beer and others. Grab a small for $3 and they range up to $6 for a large. Arctic swirls are even better than Dairy Queen Blizzards with large chunks of cookie dough, Reece’s peanut butter cups, Twix, Snickers or even banana pudding. The sundaes are to die for and the slushie flavors are abundant.
“We do special things to make our customers happy and bend over backward,” Madison said. For example, a woman inquired about their products because her niece has an extreme egg allergy, so the Whighams looked up all the ingredients in the ice creams to be sure her niece could safely eat it. “We’re definitely a mom-and-pop shop,” said Madison.
The to-go joint gets busy with locals grabbing a quick lunch. Daily lunch specials are just $5.25 and include a 24-ounce drink. Some favorites to choose from are their double cheeseburger, hot ham and cheese, turkey sub, chicken sandwich, hot Italian ham and cheese, a tuna salad sandwich or jumbo hot dog. Other food items include pizza sticks, French fries, Chris’ homemade sloppy joes, pork sandwich, burgers and nachos with cheese. Sip on their specialty sweet tea or grab a soda or lemonade.
The Shake Shoppe opened in 1981 by David Watson and was first named Mendy’s Cone and Creamery after Watson’s daughter. The business changed hands to Scott Vanphlew who changed the name. Chris and Harris bought the property in 2008.
Chris is a Polk County native and worked in the restaurant business since he was a teenager. After purchasing it, he learned everything he needed to know to run The Shake Shoppe efficiently. Business has been booming and they were happy to stay open and serve the community during the Covid pandemic.
He’s always looking for suggestions from customers so he can continue to make improvements. “I’ve always been told ‘please one person and they tell one person; upset one person and they tell 30.’”
The Shake Shoppe is a favorite of Auburndale resident Angel Cruz. She has been grabbing yummy treats since middle school and now she brings her three girls there once a week. “We would walk there almost every day after school and then go to the park,” she said. “(My girls and I) now get sweet tea and ice cream at least once a week.” She loves that it is right by the park.
The eatery currently has seven employees and they are hoping to hire more. “We all pitch in and we like to keep our employees happy,” said Madison. “It’s a team effort and we are one big family.”
The Shake Shoppe is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m. During the summer months, Madison said they hope to close Sundays so they can have more family time.