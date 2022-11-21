Polk Turkey A

Some volunteers wore “Thank God for Gravy and Grady” shirts to the fifth annual Polk Sheriff's Charities turkey giveaway in partnership with the Freedom Tour and multiple churches. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Polk County Sheriff's Office staff and Freedom Tour volunteers teamed up to distribute about 1,200 free frozen turkeys and as many bags of other food on Nov. 19 at three locations in the county.

"We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

