The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information following a July 4 shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
On July 4, just before midnight, Winter Haven Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
As officers arrived, they found one male shot. Officers started life-saving measures to the victim, but he died at a hospital. Two other males were found at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Preliminarily, it was discovered that a pop-up block party occurred bringing a very large crowd to the area.
“With the large crowd in attendance, somebody knows something,” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. “I implore anyone who knows any information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.”
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers. Anonymity is guaranteed.
• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
• From your cell phone, dial **TIPS.
• Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.