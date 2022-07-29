Silly socks

Silly Socks Saturday Founder Zachary Kirkland gets a hug from The Lakeland Magic mascot. 

Zachary Kirkland looked with admiration at the banquet hall full of people dancing in 50s style poodle skirts, black leather jackets and saddle shoes who showed up to support the fifth anniversary of the Silly Socks Saturday fundraiser on July 24.

Kirkland, 19, founded the organization, now a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that donates hundreds of gift bags stuffed with colorful socks and other gifts to children in hospitals.

