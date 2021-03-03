A Smithsonian poster exhibit that celebrates the invention accomplishments of both locally and nationally-known women opened March 1 in the lobby of the Polk County Administration Building in Bartow.
The exhibit, “Picturing Women Inventors,” explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women including astronauts, computer pioneers, businesswomen, athletes, engineers and teenagers.
The exhibit will be on display through March 31 in the County Administration Building lobby, located at 330 W. Church St. in Bartow.
The exhibit will also include content that features the contributions of women in Polk County who lead, innovate and inspire our communities.
Among these great women are Judge Karla Wright, the first Black woman to preside within the 10th Judicial Circuit, and Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of Publix Super Markets founder George Jenkins, whose lifelong support of literacy has impacted countless children and families.
For more information, contact the Polk History Center at (863) 534-4386.
Additional Women’s History Month videos will be on the Polk County Facebook page (facebook.com/polkcountygovfl).