Clayton Tyler has been creating good meals for folks most of his life. He’s the owner of The Smokin’ OX Premium BBQ restaurant that recently opened in town to high praise.
Customers love the food and feel of the new eatery, and Tyler said he’s not surprised because he’s been making diners happy since he was a little boy.
“When I was a little kid, I would pretend I was running a restaurant,” he said.
The imaginary dishes that went over so well with his family eventually turned into real ones like macaroni and cheese and waffles. As he got older, he was often in the kitchen cooking up meals for his mother, Patricia Lane, and sister, Caroline (now Dorsey).
“I watched my dad (Larry Tyler) cook whole hogs for family events,” Tyler said. “That might be where I got the love of barbecue.”
But, in 2008, real life happened when he graduated from Haines City High School and started his own landscaping business, Tyler Land Services.
“I hated doing that every day,” he said. “It just wasn’t what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
Then, he cooked for his mother’s 50th surprise birthday party.
“People were ranting and raving about the food,” he said. “They started calling me asking me to cater events.”
He said that’s when he received a request to cook for an occasion with 150 people. It hit him that he might be able to make a living doing something he loved.
So, he went to Georgia to purchase a food truck and closed his lawn business. For the last three years or so, he was mobile, moving around from businesses to local events. He and his barbecue could be found at places like the State Farm Regional Office and Grove Roots.
For the past year or so, he said he has been contemplating finding a permanent location and when this spot became available, he jumped at the opportunity.
The last few months, he and a group of varying volunteers, helped get the location where Tyler wanted it to be as far as cleanliness and atmosphere. Fresh paint, new furniture and transforming the existing kitchen to a commercial venue were things Tyler wanted to do “BBQ the right way.”
“My mom has always been here helping me,” he said.
In addition to assisting in any way necessary, she creates many of the side dishes and has passed along family recipes.
The restaurant’s menu is much the same as the food truck’s since it was well-received. Appetizers like Fat Fries, Fat Mac, and Fried Green Tomatoes start off hungry diners before a well-rounded meat selection of ribs, chicken, brisket, pork, turkey and wings.
But, what can’t be put on the menu is the effort and quality that goes into each meal.
“I think what makes us different is the amount of effort we put into producing good food,” he said. “Barbecue requires a lot of late nights and early mornings, and we don’t cut corners.”
Tyler said only premium quality items are used from the ingredients to the wood used to cook the meat.
A good staff, quality restaurant grade equipment including two large rotisserie smokers, and homemade rubs and sauces all go into providing the best experience possible for diners.
Originally, The Smokin’ OX Premium BBQ restaurant was to be named The Smokin’ Joint. However, when Tyler lost his beloved dog, Ox, he changed the name in memory of him.
The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is located at 204 6th St. SW in Winter Haven.
Photos by Charles A. Baker III