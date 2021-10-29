Voters in the upcoming city elections are encouraged to check their polling location before they go to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
City residents in Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven are eligible to vote, but polling locations may be different. All affected voters have been mailed a post card indicating their city election voting location.
To confirm the correct location for this election, voters are encouraged to click on “Voter Lookup” on the Supervisor of Elections web page at PolkElections.gov or simply click the link for their city’s election to find complete information regarding Tuesday’s elections.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Florida law requires voters to vote at the precinct they are assigned.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.