June is National Foster a Pet month, and the SPCA is joining the effort in a partnership with Petco Love at an open house to be held at the SPCA’s office in Lakeland from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
And to make the deal a little sweeter for that moment when the foster pet is returned, national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection have partnered to provide “Foster Break Up Kits” and a curated playlist for those who participate in Petco Love’s #MyFosterBreakUp story contest. The contest was started by Petco Love as a way to help foster pet parents to work through that moment when their pet goes to another family.
To enter the contest, foster parents can share their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakUp from June 1-30 for the chance to win $10,000 in lifesaving funds for the foster organization they represent.
“Ending preventable euthanasia of shelter pets is possible today,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, in a media release.
“Data tells us that if we could encourage 2 percent more of the 85-million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually,” Kogut said.
One challenge pet foster parents face is saying goodbye to their foster pets, and Petco Love hopes to focus on the fun pet foster parents have in helping to save lives.
“Fostering is vital to our community’s lifesaving efforts,” said Shelley Thayer, executive director of SPCA Florida.
Thayer said the SPCA’s hope is that by partnering with Petco Love in the National Adopt a Foster Pet Month, they will be able to build on the momentum to save more lives year-round.
Included in the Foster Break Up Kits are what Petco Love calls the “Break Up Essentials,” provided by them and their partners: cozy, festive socks from BOBS from Skechers, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Kleenex, the official Petco Love Foster Breakup Spotify Playlist, and a foster tee that reminds you that “Foster Pets Are Here for a Fun Time, Not a Long Time.”
The SPCA Foster Open House will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the shelter at 5850 Brannen Road South in Lakeland. The event is a “meet and greet” with two and four legged friends, and features games, crafts, light refreshments and booths with information on how to become a pet foster parent.
SPCA Florida will save 20,000 dogs and cats through its SPCA Florida Animal Medical Center and provide care for 6,500 animals through its adoption center this year.
