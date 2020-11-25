LAKE WALES — Spook Hill Elementary first grader Esperanza “Espy” Lopez was recognized for bravery by Polk County Fire Rescue staff, Polk County Public Schools staff and her classmates Nov. 18 on the school’s Lake Wales campus.
Espy's mother, Angela Lopez, said after she fell off a ladder recently at their family home in Frostproof, her daughter remained calm and responded exactly the way she had been taught.
“‘Mommy it's okay, don't cry — I'm just going to call 9-1-1,’” Angela Lopez recalled her daughter saying. “It was very touching.”
Lopez said an ambulance had been to the family’s home previously and Polk County Fire Rescue staff took the time to talk to Espy about what to do if she needed help again.
“They told her to call anytime you need us — and she remembered that,” Lopez said.
Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Robert Weech and his team hoped to use the event to try and teach other Spook Hill Elementary students how to respond in an emergency.
“Somebody needed to get involved,” Weech said. “We use terms like ‘bravery’ and ‘hero’ and certainly this young lady standing next to me is showing some of that. It shows the importance of parents teaching their kids how to interact with 9-1-1 in an emergency.”
Espy responded by giving a thumbs up.
The assembled students were told how important it was to know your address in the event of an emergency. Roughly half of the assembled students raised their hands when asked if they knew their address.
“Esperanza was very brave, kept calm and did the right thing,” Spook Hill Elementary Principal Chabre Timmons said. “We are so proud of her, and hope others learn what to do if they are ever in an emergency.”
Sherri Uribe, of Babson Park, is Espy's grandmother. Uribe said when Espy realized what happened, she went next door to get help from a neighbor. Unsuccessful, Espy went home, found her mother's cell phone, dialed 9-1-1, told a dispatcher exactly what happened and exactly where to respond.
“I'm very proud of her,” Uribe said.