Thursday, June 1, 2023 — During the 2022-23 Academic Year, Polk State College student-athletes won championships and achieved All-Conference, All-State, and All-America honors. Each of the College’s five sports will also have athletes recognized for their academic achievements.
This year’s FCSAA All-Academic Team consists of 31 Polk State student-athletes. That’s greater than a 19% increase from last year. To qualify, a student-athlete must have been an active member of a team for the entire season and must have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 through accumulation of all credits over multiple academic years, or accumulation of credits for the current academic year. The student must have taken a minimum of 18 semester hours during the current academic year. Below are the 31 Polk State athletes to earn All-Academic recognition for 2022-23:
Name, position, GPA
Baseball
• Jaydon Bishop, pitcher, 3.55
• Trevor Caldwell, pitcher, 3.41
• Breton Cusic, pitcher, 3.50
• Evan Koehler, pitcher, 3.50
• Cole Griffith, catcher/first baseman, 3.51
• Ray Mercer, outfielder, 3.44
• Luke Ridley, pitcher, 3.39
• Travis Stapleton, catcher, 3.52
• Evan Wainman, infielder, 3.70
Basketball
• Carson Beisner, forward, 3.71
• Kenny Burns, guard, 3.34
• Alex Vertus, guard, 3.37
Soccer
• Cate Bako, defender, 3.47
• Lohrane Boaventura, forward, 4.00
• Rachelle Caremus, defender, 3.50
• Marcella Koasne, forward, 4.00
• Raisa Lugo, forward, 3.41
• Sophia Nicholls, goalkeeper, 3.30
• Celine Ottah, midfielder, 3.50
• Emma Parrish, defender, 3.30
• Ella Sebree, goalkeeper, 3.62
Softball
• Kanitria Antenor, outfielder, 3.44
• Baileigh Herrera, pitcher, 3.55
• Jillian Hudson, infielder, 3.50
• Kaitlyn Nieves, outfielder, 3.80
• Sophia Palazini, pitcher, 3.54
Volleyball
• Maria Luiza Barreis, setter, 3.46
• Aitza Cruz, setter/libero, 3.43
• Carolina Guerreiro, outside hitter, 3.62
• Irene Mostardini, libero, 3.65
• Maria Munoz, outside hitter, 3.50