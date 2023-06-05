Thursday, June 1, 2023 — During the 2022-23 Academic Year, Polk State College student-athletes won championships and achieved All-Conference, All-State, and All-America honors. Each of the College’s five sports will also have athletes recognized for their academic achievements.

This year’s FCSAA All-Academic Team consists of 31 Polk State student-athletes. That’s greater than a 19% increase from last year. To qualify, a student-athlete must have been an active member of a team for the entire season and must have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 through accumulation of all credits over multiple academic years, or accumulation of credits for the current academic year. The student must have taken a minimum of 18 semester hours during the current academic year. Below are the 31 Polk State athletes to earn All-Academic recognition for 2022-23:

Name, position, GPA

Baseball

• Jaydon Bishop, pitcher, 3.55

• Trevor Caldwell, pitcher, 3.41

• Breton Cusic, pitcher, 3.50

• Evan Koehler, pitcher, 3.50

• Cole Griffith, catcher/first baseman, 3.51

• Ray Mercer, outfielder, 3.44

• Luke Ridley, pitcher, 3.39

• Travis Stapleton, catcher, 3.52

• Evan Wainman, infielder, 3.70

Basketball

• Carson Beisner, forward, 3.71

• Kenny Burns, guard, 3.34

• Alex Vertus, guard, 3.37

Soccer

• Cate Bako, defender, 3.47

• Lohrane Boaventura, forward, 4.00

• Rachelle Caremus, defender, 3.50

• Marcella Koasne, forward, 4.00

• Raisa Lugo, forward, 3.41

• Sophia Nicholls, goalkeeper, 3.30

• Celine Ottah, midfielder, 3.50

• Emma Parrish, defender, 3.30

• Ella Sebree, goalkeeper, 3.62

Softball

• Kanitria Antenor, outfielder, 3.44

• Baileigh Herrera, pitcher, 3.55

• Jillian Hudson, infielder, 3.50

• Kaitlyn Nieves, outfielder, 3.80

• Sophia Palazini, pitcher, 3.54

Volleyball

• Maria Luiza Barreis, setter, 3.46

• Aitza Cruz, setter/libero, 3.43

• Carolina Guerreiro, outside hitter, 3.62

• Irene Mostardini, libero, 3.65

• Maria Munoz, outside hitter, 3.50

Recommended for you