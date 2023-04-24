LAKELAND - Each soggy step Justin Laferriere of Lakeland took in the Boston Marathon was full of gratefulness.
It had just worked out for the Senior Visitor Services Manager of the Visit Central Florida Welcome Center in Davenport.
His 37th birthday was the day of the Boston Marathon. His mother, Stephanie Miller, father, Paul Laferriere, wife, Chelsea and daughter, Lincoln, 4, and stepmother, Terri Laferriere, were all in Boston to support him.
Here he was on Patriots Day in New England, not far from where he grew up in Derry, New Hampshire.
His coach and Tufts Medical Center teammates were at mile 15. He had raised just enough money ($7500) to reach the threshold the team had required to join the group.
The screaming, clapping hands and encouraging crowds boosted Laferriere’s spirits as he passed well-known area landmarks. The final mile was plastered with people 7-8-9-10 deep.
“It became a perfect storm (and rained three times during the race),” he said. “Dad raised me to love the Sox, Pats, Bruins and Celtics.”
Laferriere was born with a birth defect called Craniosynostosis. That means he didn’t have a soft spot on the top of his head as a baby. The bones in his skull had joined together early – before the brain was fully formed.
Laferriere said his mother described the bones in his head as a baby felt like the keel of a boat.
Since Derry’s medical facilities were not equipped to care for Laferriere’s defect, he was referred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. There he had surgery when he was six weeks old where that section of his head was removed. In 1987, a second surgery occurred so his skull would not grow improperly.
“The best case was quadriplegia,” Laferriere said of the possible results of the defect.
His dark brown hair covers most of the scar that runs from one ear to the other over his head.
While he doesn’t remember the ordeal, he knows the seriousness of it, as does his mother.
He called her to tell her he was part of the Tufts team.
“She was elated,” he said. “She cried immensely. She remembered vividly. Had it not been for Tufts, I wouldn’t have been able to walk, let alone, run.”
Laferriere had started running to lose weight. His respect for all things military led to him running three Marine Corp. Marathons in D.C.
The temperature was 50 degrees and rainy in Boston on April 17. Laferriere’s hands were numb at one point. His shoes were waterlogged. Halfway through, he saw his own breath. He had recently suffered through a bout of Covid.
“At that point I was just on cruise control,” he said. “I told myself to just keep going. I told my family I was going to enjoy it as much as I can.”
He did as he remarked excitedly about many of the streets and colleges he passed.
“The crowd support was just unbelievable” he said. “The weather did not deter them.”
At the Citgo sign behind Fenway Park, his father gave him a high five and he kissed Chelsea.
“That mile was my fastest,” he said of his pace after the family interaction.
“There’s nothing like that left turn at Boylston St.,” he said of the final turn.
Crossing the finish line caused unexpected emotion. He was bent over with his head in his hands.
“I was crying,” he said. “I was soaking it all in.”
“Other than getting married in 2011 and the birth of my daughter in 2018, it was the biggest moment of my life,” he said. “If this was my last marathon, there’s no better way I could have ended it. It was definitely a day I’ll never forget.”
The charitable donation link is still open for anyone who wants to donate in Laferriere’s name – it's called Givengain.com – search by his name, and the donation goes directly to Tufts.