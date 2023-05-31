Polk State Volleyball coach to host first Train 2 Compete Camp

Thursday, May 25, 2023 — For girls looking to sharpen their volleyball skills, Polk State College will be the place to be this summer.
Polk State Assistant Coach Dayanna Barbosa will host the first-ever Train 2 Compete Camp.
Sessions will take place from June 18 through 20 and from June 25 through 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily. The camp is for female players of all skill levels from ages 10 through 16. Barbosa is a former All-Conference performer at Polk State. During her time as a player, she led the Eagles to their first two national NJCAA Tournament appearances. After concluding her playing career at Mars Hill University in North Carolina, Barbosa has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach under the legendary German Del Valle.
As a coach, she’s helped Polk State make a pair of NJCAA Tournament appearances.
Train 2 Compete Camp
Ages: 10-16
Date: June 18-20, 2023, or June 25-27, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Health Center at Polk State College, 999 Ave. H NE, Winter Haven, FL 33880
Cost: $150 per session
Over the three-day camps, participants will learn all volleyball skills from Polk State coaches and student-athletes, including passing, setting, hitting, blocking, serving, and more. Drills are designed to help players improve and will simulate match-like scenarios. Athletic wear such as a T-shirt, shorts, tennis shoes, and kneepads is required. There is a maximum of 50 participants per session. To register, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/dayannabarbossavolleyballcamp.
Polk State College's coaches host summer camps to engage the local community and foster young athletes' interest in sports and higher education. While the summer camps are hosted by individual coaches rather than the College because they are on campus, students are introduced to the idea of higher education.
“Polk State Volleyball has established itself as one of the best junior college programs in the country, so we know what it takes to get better,” Barbosa said. “For six days this summer, young people will have the chance to work with college athletes to learn the important aspects of the game that will make them better players and teammates. Who knows? We might even find some future Eagles.”