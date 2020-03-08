LAKELAND — Throughout the playoff run for the Bartow Yellow Jackets, veteran coach Terrence McGriff has reminded people of his team’s depth beyond its standout players.
On Saturday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, on Florida’s biggest stage for high school basketball, his words rang truer than ever.
Bartow (30-1) overcame foul trouble that forced its top scorers — junior Walter Clayton and senior Joshua Simons — to sit out for long stretches of the game, rallied from a late deficit to force overtime and ultimately defeated Dillard High 66-61 in the FHSAA Class 6A State Championship Game.
“All year people said ‘well, it’s just (Clayton) and (Simons)’ — but you don’t do what we did with two players,” McGriff said afterward.
What his team did was to win 28 consecutive games, dating back to the team’s only loss on Dec. 5, and win the program’s fifth state championship overall and second under McGriff.
Of course, there were points where that outcome was anything but a given, as Bartow trailed a talented Dillard squad by as many as eight points in the first half.
“Us finding a way to cut it to six at the half … and then, right away, we came out in the second half and said ‘bam!’” McGriff said.
Bartow outscored Dillard 16-11 in the third quarter, setting up a fourth quarter where the Jackets entered trailing by just one point, but they still found themselves trailing by five points with just three minutes to play.
“We didn’t want to lose and we didn’t want go home,” junior Amarion Frazier said.
With two minutes remaining, Frazier made a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to two. A little over a minute later, he was fouled and made one of two free throws, cutting the lead to one.
After Dillard standout Chandler Mack made one-of-two free throws with 44 seconds left, Clayton was fouled with 38 seconds left and made both attempts, tying the score at 56-56 leading into the end of regulation.
Clayton, who scored just eight points and fouled out in overtime, acknowledged afterward it had been hard to find a rhythm while having to continually come in and out of the game due to his foul trouble — but also expressed confidence that his teammates would step up in his stead.
“Everybody picks each other up,” Clayton said. “I knew whoever was going to sub in for me was going to have my back.”
In overtime, Dillard struck first, but Clayton responded quickly to tie the game at 58-58. Later, a block by Daithan Davis set up a bucket by Jordy Lowery with just over two minutes to play, shifting momentum decidedly back in favor of the Jackets.
Free throws by Simons, Frazier and Lowery accounted for Bartow’s final six points and, as the outcome inched toward finality, the celebration began to take shape on the Bartow bench.
Frazier finished with a team-high 14 points, while Simons and Lowery each had 12 points.
What mattered most, though, was the Yellow Jackets hoisting a state championship trophy in front of a robust crowd, many of whom wore orange.
“It feels amazing,” Simons, a senior who finished his career with a win, said afterward.
—