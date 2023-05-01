State of the County: Insights and trends impacting the community

Five local leaders gathered April 26 at the Polk State College Center for Public Safety on Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven for Polk Vision’s 2023 State of the County event and presented on several topics: growth, education, and health.
“The theme today is all about growth,” said Bill Beasley, Polk’s County manager, as he discussed the county’s growth, economic climate, challenges, and infrastructure.
“Polk County is the fastest growing county in the state and the fifth fastest in the country,” he said.
And he believes the population could reach 1.3 million by 2031-2032. “It means more people and more demand for services. Will it be a burden or a curse?” he added. Data shows there will be smaller growth in southern sections of county, but the northeast area will grow by an additional 220,000 people and that is where the jobs will be created, Beasley said.
Everything but agriculture is growing by double digits in employment growth, job creation and investments. And tourism and sports marketing has hit the mark, Beasley said.
The county had more than 330 events in 2022, and 5.5 million visitors who brought a $180 million impact on the county.
Beasley announced that there are 11 new hotels in the pipeline to be constructed in the county.
George Lindsey, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, briefly discussed the cooling off in the housing market.
“It’s cooling, but it won’t evaporate,” he said.
Beasley said there was a 26 percent reduction in home sales recently and some data points to a possible recession. Also, building permits have slowed substantially. There are plenty of challenges the county is facing, such as affordable housing and behavioral health, Beasley said.
“Those are two issues becoming front and center,” he said. “In 2022-23, the county allocated almost $19 million for behavioral health programs.”
After Beasley’s discussion, Lindsey stepped in and discussed infrastructure and the need for alternative water supplies. “How do we get more water to meet our demands? The answer is the lower Florida aquifer,” he explained, adding that the quality of the water is not as good and takes more money to treat it.
The county has created a cooperative for the cities to work together and will act as the wholesale water supplier, he said.
“In these days and times, we need to cooperate with each other. It’s the kind of things citizens expect and deserve. We are in this together.”
The next topic was transportation. “Now that’s a challenge,” Lindsey commented, as the audience chuckled. He discussed the new Central Polk Parkway to help alleviate traffic in the county.
Beasley said the state has acknowledged traffic needs to be directed off U.S. 27 and other roads. Brightline high-speed rail and the possibility of Sun Rail stops in the county was also mentioned to help with traffic congestion.
The forum then went to the subject of education.
Education
Frederick Heid, Polk County Schools superintendent, and Sara Beth Wyatt, school board chair, discussed district performance, growth, challenges, new allocation model, programs, financials, and safety.
“We are now the 7th largest school district in Florida, said Wyatt. “Our enrollment grew to 7,000 students this year alone,” she said. “We are continually seeing growth.”
With that growth brings staffing challenges, Heid said. “We could hit 8,000 students by the end of the school year, and we had almost 300 vacancies this past year. This year we have less so we are doing a much better job with recruiting and retention.”
He noted there is still a big need for guidance counselors, social workers, clerical staff, and speech therapists. Heid said he is proud that Polk County third graders
improved in their reading proficiency.
“We have a long way to go, but this is a strong indicator of our trajectory,” he said. “Sixty percent of 84 elementary schools saw a decline in those reading at level one. The proof is in the pudding.”
Polk County School District is focusing on its academies and magnet schools available to students. Some new academy programs being implemented include air traffic control, LPN, medical assistant, network IT, high school civics and hospitality. Magnet schools were recently awarded $6.2 million for the first year under the Magnet Schools Assistance Grant.
The school system also has plans to continue to focus on maximizing ROI, efficiency, and safety.
Health Status of Polk
Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, talked to the audience about what impacts residents’ health, local statistics, health issues in the county and actions residents can take.
The average life expectancy in Polk is 77.4 years old and the leading causes of death are heart disease, cancer, injuries, and stroke, said Jackson. There were 63 infant deaths in 2021 and African American babies were three times more likely to die before their first birthday than whites, she said. Jackson emphasized the safe sleep ABCs – Alone, Back, Crib.
For children, drowning was the leading cause of death for 1-4 -year-olds. “We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “Most of those drownings took place in Davenport.”
There are more than 1,200 Polk children in foster care and 18 percent of families with children are living below poverty level.
Statistics for adolescents include 21 percent of middle and high schoolers are obese; almost 14 percent of them reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days and vaping is increasing. She also discussed young adults, adults, and the elderly.
Jackson stressed that the top health priorities in Polk are behavioral health, access to health services and exercise, nutrition, and weight. A Polk Vision Behavioral Health Team has been formed, which led to a countywide strategic plan.
“Unless we can take action to work on these things, we are going to still be talking about them in 10 years,” said Jackson. “We need to start with early learning, engage our high-risk groups with behavioral health providers and link people to care. They need to know where to go.
“We are fortunate to have collaboration with people who can move and shake things,” she said.