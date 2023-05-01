State of the County: Insights and trends impacting the community

Five local leaders gathered April 26 at the Polk State College Center for Public Safety on Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven for Polk Vision’s 2023 State of the County event and presented on several topics: growth, education, and health.

 Photo by Elizabeth Morrisey, Contributing Photographer

“The theme today is all about growth,” said Bill Beasley, Polk’s County manager, as he discussed the county’s growth, economic climate, challenges, and infrastructure.

