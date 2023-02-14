Texas Cattle Company to hold "Steak by the Lake" benefit for employees

Texas Cattle Company, Lakeland, is temporarily closed following an after hours fire at the restaurant. A benefit "Steak by the Lake" is being held for employees temporarily displaced by the fire. 

 Photo provided by Lakeland Fire Department

A severe fire at the Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland has prompted their restaurant to close their restaurant at 735 Main Street in Lakeland until further notice, but the restaurant management is doing something special for the temporarily displaced employees.

Posting on their Facebook page was an invite, “Join us outside the restaurant on Lake Mirror for our Steak by the Lake packages to cook at home. 100% of the proceeds will go to our employees!” The Steak by the Lake takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

