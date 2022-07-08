On May 16, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a state vehicular noise law into effect stating that if a city officer, county deputy or state trooper can hear your stereo from 25 feet away, the driver can be fined anywhere in the state.
If a vehicular audio device is being played too loud during a “block party” like event, law enforcement can impound the car at additional cost to the driver.
On July 6, Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said drivers stopped inside Winter Haven city limits for loud music will mostly get warnings until Aug. 28.
“After which we will start issuing citations,” Brannan said.
In Winter Haven, the driver fine would be $116, Brannan said.
According to a legislative summary of 2021 House Bill 1435, this law was enacted, in part, to help law enforcement officers limit the promotion of block parties through the private use of social media.
“The ease of communicating over social media allows virtually anyone to organize spontaneous 'pop-up events' that can attract large crowds, overwhelm local resources, and endanger the safety of the general public,” according to the legislative summary. “During the summer of 2021, several pop-up events brought huge crowds to Daytona Beach, leading to packed roads, fights, unruly behavior, property damage, excessive noise, and complaints from tourists and residents. Although such behavior is prohibited under current law, law enforcement agencies and local government officials indicate that existing statutes are not a strong enough deterrent to curb such lawless behavior when an area is flooded with crowds, often with little or no notice to the local government.”
On July 4, a similar party led to the murder of one man in Winter Haven. Two others were shot, but survivied.
The law created Florida State Statute 316.1891, which authorizes law enforcement “to designate an area as a “special event zone” in response to a special event, defined as an unpermitted activity or event organized or promoted via a social media platform which is attended by 50 or more people and substantially increases or disrupts the normal flow of traffic on a roadway, street, or highway.”
If law enforcement learns of such promotion of a block party on social media, the law states signs must be set up 24 hours in advance, warning Americans that fines for infractions within the special event zone will be doubled, cars in violation can be impounded, and to enforce occupancy limits in the zone. The block party organizer can be held liable for costs associated with the enforcement of this law, the summary states.