Polk County Public Schools recently held its annual Kiddie Christmas event.
Every year, employees from the Information Systems and Technology (IST) division raise money to provide gifts for students in need.
This year the IST team raised more than $7,000 from PCPS employees, business partners and donors. The money was used to buy toys, clothing, turkeys and new bicycles for the young children from Medulla Elementary’s Head Start program. The kids were recently surprised with their gifts when they showed up to the Bartow Civic Center.
“People enjoy giving back to our students, especially those of us who work at the district office — it’s a way to contribute to the students in our schools,” said Deena Reedy, an administrative assistant with the IST division. “Year after year, people at the district office want to be involved and carry on this tradition. It’s a bright spot for us, and it can have a big impact on these students and their families. It gives them some joy for Christmas.”