Two murder suspects sought by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives for their part in the murder of 34-year-old Benjamin Mason III of Bartow were arrested by Delaware State Police on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Mason was fatally shot while riding a motorcycle in the Gordon Heights area, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a media update that Mason was “the ultimate victim in the wrong place, in the wrong time,” who ran into some “exceptionally evil people.”

