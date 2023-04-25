Two murder suspects sought by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives for their part in the murder of 34-year-old Benjamin Mason III of Bartow were arrested by Delaware State Police on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Mason was fatally shot while riding a motorcycle in the Gordon Heights area, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a media update that Mason was “the ultimate victim in the wrong place, in the wrong time,” who ran into some “exceptionally evil people.”
The murder suspects were 28-year-old Wesley Vazquez Andino and his girlfriend 26-year-old Adriana Oyola Del Valle, the PCSO reported. Andino was charged with 1st degree murder (capital felony) and Oyola Del Valle was charged with Accessory to a Capital Felony.
On April 24, both were brought back to Polk County and indicted by a Grand Jury.
The shooting occurred on March 26, 2023, around 2:09 p.m. on Wheeler Street, in unincorporated Gordon Heights northeast of Bartow.
Judd said that initially, when deputies arrived at what appeared to be a crash site, they found Mason “with significant injuries,” and he was rushed to Bartow Hospital, where he died.
The hospital staff then called the Sheriff’s Office, Judd said, while deputies were still working the crash site, and reported they found a bullet wound.
An autopsy revealed a bullet entered Mason’s lower back, then traveled through his kidney, diaphragm, and lung.
According to reports, witnesses were only able to describe a blue Jeep and a short Hispanic male at the scene. That information was pursued and led PCSO detectives to the suspects’ shared residence on Chestnut Woods Drive in Lakeland.
Judd said detectives discovered the couple had hurriedly fled from there and tracked them to a residence belonging to a relative of Oyola Del Valle in Wilmington, Delaware.
Judd said Mason had an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the morning and she had dropped him off at Walmart. Mason called his uncle who lives in Gordon Heights, who comes to take Mason to his house. While he was at his uncle’s house, he asks his family if he can ride the motorcycle.
The family agreed, and Mason took it for a spin.
PCSO detectives report that following her arrest, Oyola Del Valle told a PCSO detective that they had attempted to purchase a dirt bike via Facebook Marketplace and paid a requested $100 deposit.
Judd said that Oyola Del Valle makes contact with the kids, age 15 and 19, who are selling the dirt bike. Judd said the kids were not trying to rip anyone off.
But after paying the deposit, she changed her mind and wanted her $100 back because her boyfriend is cheating on her and she is not interested in buying him a dirt bike, Judd noted.
She told detectives they called the seller and the seller hung up on them when they called them again and blocked their number.
The couple then went to find the seller of the dirt bike in Gordon Heights and saw Mason on the same dirt bike and yelled out to him, but Mason drove past them and drove away, the media release reports.
Judd said Oyola Del Valle said that is when Vazquez Andino fired one shot at Mason, then they fled from the scene.
Judd told reporters that Mason did not know Andino nor Oyola Del Valle, nor did he know about the selling of the dirt bike.
Oyola Del Valle told detectives her three children were also in the Jeep at the time of the shooting.
Neither of the suspects have warrants in their background, Judd said.
“Witnesses weren’t able to give much information, but what they did provide was just enough that the PCSO homicide detectives were able to get on the right path toward solving this senseless murder,” Judd said. “It was exceptional work by the detectives, but it also illustrates how even the smallest tip can help solve a crime.”