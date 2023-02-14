Bartow – Sean L. Serdynski could not have been happier as SyFy Bartow was officially recognized and applauded for its 10-year anniversary in Bartow as Bartow City Mayor Steve Githens read a proclamation in their honor.
Serdynski said the SyFy Bartow festival, an annual Comic-Con event attended by thousands, started out on yellow legal size note pads as simply a dream that is now Bartow Con LLC.
About 12 years ago, the Serdynski couple penciled their idea for launching a small Comic-Con style convention at the Bartow Civic Center. Sean had a group he was affiliated with that put-on Star Trek fan conventions for almost 29 years. “So, I had some experience,” he said. Their jobs changed, and they lost interest, then about 11 years ago, someone posted an ad on Facebook looking for ideas to bring traffic to Main Street Bartow. Ten minutes later, they were contacted by Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer and the couple was approved to have one block in downtown Bartow for their event, SyFy Saturday. “About 3,000 visitors showed up and it was a huge hit,” Sean said. The following year, 6,000 people attended and the name was changed to SyFy Bartow and moved to the 3rd Saturday in February. “Now we are celebrating 10 years with 15 blocks of entertainment,” he said. They partner with Main Street Bartow. The epic event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Bartow. Visit the SyFy Bartow Facebook page for more information.