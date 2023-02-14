SyFy Bartow celebrates 10 years

SyFy Bartow will be hosting their annual event in Bartow this Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Bartow. 

 (Photo provided by SyFy Bartow)

Bartow – Sean L. Serdynski could not have been happier as SyFy Bartow was officially recognized and applauded for its 10-year anniversary in Bartow as Bartow City Mayor Steve Githens read a proclamation in their honor.

Serdynski said the SyFy Bartow festival, an annual Comic-Con event attended by thousands, started out on yellow legal size note pads as simply a dream that is now Bartow Con LLC.

