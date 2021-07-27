Lake Wales Fire Department EMT/paramedic Richard Berning carried 3-year-old Connor Brand of Lake Wales during the annual Touch A Truck event at Lake Wales Library July 22. Around 200 showed up on a Thursday morning.
Brynn Hulen, 8, and Capp Hulen, 5, of Lake Wales, check out the new Lake Wales Police Department Harley Davidson.
Zachary Rayburn, 6, and Annalee Rayburn, 3, of Frostproof, pose for their mother.
A group of kids wave to a utility truck operator in a lift bucket.