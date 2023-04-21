Tax Collector’s Office and First Lakeland Tag Agency partner to offer customers more options for vehicle registration services

The Office of the Tax Collector for Polk County announced a partnership with First Lakeland Tag Agency, a private company, to give customers more options for vehicle registration services.
This will include extended hours for some services.
Beginning Monday, April 24, more people will be able to visit this Lakeland location both by appointment and on a walk-in basis at 4130 Florida Avenue South, the Tax Collector’s Office reports.
From registration renewals to title transfers and parking placards, this will expand the options for people seeking to have their vehicle tag and title work taken care of, with hopefully an opportunity for shorter wait times.
“We are excited about giving citizens a new option in Lakeland and hope to have other options across Polk County in the future,” says Polk County Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder.
“This is a cost-effective way to provide additional capacity for services, while partnering with a company that has been in this business for over 50 years. As always, our goal is to provide the best customer experience possible, in a convenient and efficient manner,” Tedder said.
The county is seeing record-breaking population growth. The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report places Polk County as the fifth county in the nation in population growth from 2021 to 2022, gaining 32,225 new residents; the tax collector continues to see that reflected in the number of people served across Bartow, Davenport, Lake Wales and Lakeland offices.
Of approximately 2,000 people seen in a single day across the Tax Collector’s current service center locations in March, First Lakeland Tag Agency will soon join in the work to meet the growing demand for vehicle tag and title transactions in Polk County.
“We are excited to partner with the Polk County Tax Collector Office to offer motor vehicle services to the Lakeland community,” said First Lakeland Tag Agency’s CEO, Joe Palumbo.
A ribbon cutting for the First Lakeland Tag Agency will be held Tuesday, May 2 at 3 p.m. at 4130 Florida Avenue South in Lakeland.
Hours of operation at First Lakeland Tag Agency are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Extended service hours and Saturday service will be offered until noon at First Lakeland Tag Agency to give customers additional times in which to take care of their vehicle tag and title needs. Customers should note, additional fees are charged at this agency location.
Previously, Polk’s Tax Collector’s Office was the first in the state to offer a whole host of online payment services, and later it added an Express PICKUP feature for vehicle registration renewals in which a person can visit www.PolkTaxes.com, order their vehicle registration renewal, and pick it up the same day.
The Tax Collector’s Office was also instrumental in bringing kiosk locations for vehicle registration renewal services to Polk County and the State of Florida.
Moreover, it has partnered with other tag agencies to broaden available service offerings. These other agencies include the American Legion Tag Agency in Winter Haven, which is open to the public for tag and title services, and Morningstar Fleet Services, which specializes in tag and title work for organizations having numerous commercial vehicles.