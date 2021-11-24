Polk Sheriff's Charities staff and the Polk County Sheriff's Office staff distributed around 1,200 turkeys to area residents at three church locations across the county on Saturday.
“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially, and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “This is the fourth year in a row that we've been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff's Charities. It is so heartwarming to be able to make a positive difference in others' lives.”
In addition to the frozen turkeys, Midwest Food Bank Florida donated around 1,200 bags of other Thanksgiving items.
The blessings were distributed from Church on the Hill in Dundee, then at Lake Region High School and the day finished at Lakes Church aka Church at the Mall in Lakeland.
Members of the Freedom Church of Eloise assisted.