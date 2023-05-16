The 2023 Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant returns to the RP Funding Center
Graphic provided by RP Funding Center

LAKELAND - Be a part of the grand tradition as the annual Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant and Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Pageant returns to the RP Funding Center on June 21 - 24, 2023, according to a media release issued this week.

The Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant is a preliminary competition to the Miss America Pageant, the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women and one of the nation’s most significant achievement programs. The reigning Miss Florida Lindsay Bettis won her title in June, 2022 when she competed against other young women from the state of Florida for the opportunity to represent the Sunshine State at Miss America. 

