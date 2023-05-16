The 2023 Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant returns to the RP Funding Center

LAKELAND - Be a part of the grand tradition as the annual Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant and Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Pageant returns to the RP Funding Center on June 21 - 24, 2023, according to a media release issued this week.
The Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant is a preliminary competition to the Miss America Pageant, the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women and one of the nation’s most significant achievement programs. The reigning Miss Florida Lindsay Bettis won her title in June, 2022 when she competed against other young women from the state of Florida for the opportunity to represent the Sunshine State at Miss America.
The Miss Florida Outstanding Teen Preliminaries and Miss Florida Preliminaries take place June 21- 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Pageant Finals take place on June 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
The Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant Finals will be held on June 24, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now! Tickets for the Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Florida Preliminaries are $64. Tickets for the Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen Pageant Finals and Miss Florida’s Scholarship Pageant Finals are $127 and provides entry to both Finals. Tickets are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 863-834-8111 and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com. (All dates, acts, and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.)