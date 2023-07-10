Imagine taking an old corporate building and making a new use for it.
That’s what Miami-based private-equity firm The Flacks Group is doing, as it is now under contract to buy the closed Sears building that is attached to Lakeland Square Mall to create 320 apartments on 11 acres along U.S. 98 and Interstate 4.
The Flacks Group made the announcement on their website via media release in early June and intend on expanding its Nottinghill brand currently under construction in Davenport on 7 acres at Davenport Boulevard and 10th Street.
Sears had closed the Lakeland store in 2018 following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the media release noted, adding that “the struggling retailer is closing that last of its stores a year after being brought out of bankruptcy.”
New York City based Seritage Growth Properties is selling the Lakeland property, which Flacks reports it hopes to close on by mid-September, even before the company applies for rezoning, Jordan Desnick, director and shareholder, told GrowthSpotter.
Company officials have been talking with city planners about the project, he said.
“The City of Lakeland has been great to work with and we look forward to continuing to work with the city officials on developing a best-in-class multifamily property,” said Michael Flacks, chairman of The Flacks Group, in an email with GrowthSpotter.
The company reports that this would be the latest in a string of mall redevelopments in Central Florida as new apartments replace empty department stores. Similar projects are underway at Seminole Towne Center in Sanford and the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach.
The Sears building at Lakeland Mall would be demolished for the new construction. A site plan by Winter Park-based FK Architecture shows a mix of 3 and 4-story apartment buildings; a 4,800-square-foot ground level clubhouse; a circular entry court; pool and amenities deck; cabanas; a yoga garden; a gazebo; a dog park; and a community lawn and events area, according to the media release. The development matrix breaks down to 199 one-bedroom units, 106 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.
“They will be a little bit higher end” than Nottinghill Davenport, Desnick said in the media release. “Davenport doesn’t have balconies and has a limited amenity set.”
One difference is that Nottinghill Davenport “everything is framed, and the roofs are going on,” he said. The 132-unit community should be finished by the 4th quarter, he noted. The company closed on a $20.1 million loan from Dwight Mortgage Trust for the project.
With assets of more than $2 billion, Flacks Group had previously announced plans for a sister Nottinghill community in Lakeland, but that location fell through, Desnick said. “There were issues with the land so we walked away,” he said. “We never got this far; it wasn’t the right property for us.”
Location is key to the Nottinghill community, Flacks said, in the media release. “The property’s location is unmatched and creating a great living experience with incredible amenities next to Lakeland Square Mall will be very appealing to the community,” he said.
In addition to the mall, which includes a movie theater and Dillard’s as anchors, the area is surrounded by shops and restaurants.
“It’s a bustling area, but it doesn’t have much multi-family,” Desnick said. “Hopefully, this will help the mall too.”
Flacks Group has hired Mark Wilson at Kimley-Horn as the engineer and Bart Allen at Peterson Myers as attorney.
