Who needs a hurricane to launch homeowner’s insurance rates through the roof when the Florida Legislature can do it for you?
By way of four laws enacted by different legislators between 2011 and 2019, each combining in tandem to make the problem more volatile, they collectively whipped up the perfect storm. Hurricanes, classified as “acts of God,” are normally the main drivers of big hikes yet Florida hasn’t had one of those make landfall since 2018, perhaps a record of four years without one. Notwithstanding that, insurance rates have shot up by an average of 30 percent-plus annually since. Some worse. A friend said his home rate just doubled while his rental home’s rate, quadrupled. If not for the massive numbers of cancelled policies rates would be much worse. Insurance companies lost $1.6 billion in 2021 with several going bankrupt and others unloading thousands of policies. Florida’s insurance of last resort, Citizen’s carried 420,000 homeowners in 2021. Underwritten and/or subsidized by you, Citizen’s has now has 850,000 policy holders, expected on the way to 1 million by year’s end. With inflation compounding matters, God only knows how bad all this gets. We’re in for a tsunami if insurance companies are as heavily invested in the stock market as before the recession of 2008 with another one looming. Insurance companies were the guilty party then. Consumers bit the bullet for them to pay off their big market losses. This current perfect storm, however, was brewed between 2011-19 by the Legislature’s passage of these four new laws.
1) Assignment of Benefits (AOB)
2) Mandatory full replacement costs of roofs rather than pro-rated
3) Multi-year statute of limitations to file first notice of loss
4) One-way attorney’s fees.
Regarding the latter, in 2019, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners ( NAIC) 2019 reported that Florida was the only state with one-way attorney fees and blamed that as the main, if not only culpritin our skyrocketing rates. NAIC reported that while only 8 percent of homeowner’s claims originated in Florida, an astounding 76 percent of lawsuits stemming all the claims across the U.S. were filed in Florida alone.
During 2019’s last 3 months, 21,000 homeowner’s lawsuits were filed according to the Florida Department of Financial Services. Of that number, 34 attorneys filed more than 100 apiece, one filing 1,234 lawsuits...and that’s just for 3 months. Are you starting to get the picture of who’s benefitting most here? Here’s one more clue. Claims data shows, shockingly, that only 8 percent of damages (payouts) have gone to homeowners. Insurance company lawyers have received 20 percent, while plaintiff attorneys grossed a staggering 71percent.
It’s attorneys who are reaping the lion’s share of this harvest of shame. That’s because legislators are in a symbiotic relationship with the Tallahassee’s Trial Bar lobby, some say the most influential lobby of all. Remember when Lawton Chiles, as governor, periodically vetoed what he called “lawyer relief legislation”? Lawton was a lawyer so the He-Coon knew all their tricks. Today’s legislators, often lawyers, have swung the door wide open for unscrupulous lawyers to join forces with roofers in pillaging insurance companies resulting in rate hikes for everyone. With AOB, attorneys are hired by and answerable to roofers alone. Unscrupulous roofers have been sweeping neighborhoods. I know because one came to my Polk County door all the way from Citrus County. These unscrupulous roofers lure homeowners to assign their insurance to them, then file suit against the homeowner’s insurance, usually without informing homeowners.
Adding insult to injury, some roofers jack up prices beyond legitimate reimbursement rates and then file liens if homeowners don’t pay up. So what solutions are necessary to quell this man made, rather than ‘act of God’ hurricane?
The Fix: eliminate Assignment of Benefits. Homeowners can file the suits themselves; eliminate one-way attorney fees especially the fee multiplier granting attorneys 2 to 2 ½ times normal hourly rates; allow insurance companies to offer cash value or appreciated claim settlements on roofs older than 10 years; limit the filing period from first notice of loss to one year; enact Pre-suit Mediation or alternative dispute resolution modeled after Citizen’s Insurance.
Legislators made two poor half-way stabs at fixing the problems they created in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, they limited AOB’s somewhat but that did little but cut growth rate with total AOB’s still rising 1 percent per year. Last year, a worthy SB76 was detonated, another victim of the Trial Bar Attorney’s lobby, when legislators shrunk back, deleting sections which limited attorney fee multipliers and would’ve allowed insurers to payout cash value or appreciated claims settlements for roof 10-plus years old. It’s crazy that they eliminated those two major provisions. Thankfully, Governor Ron DeSantis called a reluctant legislature back for a Homeowner’s Insurance Special Session. Hopefully, with all eyes glued on one issue rather than on emotional social issues which, though very important, tend to suck up all the attention, legislators will do the right thing this time.
Randy Wilkinson
Former Polk County Commissioner and School Board Member