LAKELAND, Florida – After seven seasons of play in the Major Arena Soccer League, the Florida Tropics has announced they no longer plan to call RP Funding Center home, according to team CEO Dr. Panos Iakovidis in a media release issued Friday.

Recent proposals from city and arena leaders will make playing there financially unfeasible, and have already driven away the NBA G-League Lakeland Magic who played in the arena for the past six years, he said. Last week, the Magic announced they were moving out of the arena to Kissimmee.

