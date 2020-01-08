The holiday season has come and gone, but let’s continue to be thankful and grateful for the simple things we are blessed with. Be grateful for time with family and friends. Let us be thankful for achieving the small successes in life.
Please remember to not take the time we can share with loved ones for granted. So many tragedies and natural disasters happened in 2019. You truly never know what may happen from day to day in life. Take your days one day at a time and savor moments such as the holidays which just passed.
To the citizens in the Polk County community, I am grateful for you, your time, support and assistance. I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Dr. Shandale Terrell
Lakeland