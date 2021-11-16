Mike Mahalak president of the Mahalak Auto Group and Ralph Mahalak Jr. recently announced the 30th anniversary of their Winter Haven flagship dealership.
“It’s a blink of an eye and 30 years have flown by,” said Mike Mahalak. “When Ralph and I started, we both had darker hair. It has been a fun adventure. We have been blessed to see a lot of growth and made a lot of relationships here in Winter Haven and Central Florida. At the end of the day, you can buy a vehicle from just about anybody… but it’s relationships that we hope make a difference.”
Mike Mahalak and Ralph Jr. worked in the first dealership their father opened in 1966 in Michigan.
“That dealership is celebrating its’ 55th anniversary this year,” said Ralph Mahalak Jr.,
Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Winter Haven was founded in 1991.
“We are celebrating quite a few anniversaries this year. Our Buckeye Superstore in Ohio is celebrating its’ 15th anniversary. Both our Posner Park and Alfa Romeo dealerships have 10th anniversaries and Lake Wales Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is celebrating an eighth anniversary,” said Ralph Jr., “We are proud to add LPK Defiance Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Defiance, Ohio to our “Low Payment Kings” family.”
The Low Payment Kings have a history of supporting and sponsoring local community events.
“We are always looking forward to another year, hoping to make a difference by sponsoring local organizations and events,” said Mike Mahalak. “We salute and thank the first responders and active military service members and veterans in our community,” added Ralph Jr., “On behalf of our Five Star Sales and service teams, we appreciate your service to our country.”
The future looks bright in the new year. The Low Payment Kings invite the public to their dealerships to check out the electrification of Jeep, RAM, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeos. Ralph and Mike Mahalak invite all golfers and sponsors to join them on February 22 for the Ninth Annual Low Payment Kings 18 Aces to Conquer Cancer Golf Outing and Dinner at the Winter Haven Country Club.
Register online at 18acestoconquercancer.weebly.com.