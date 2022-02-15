Over quite a few weeks, I have asked our readers to send an example of how their local state representative or congressman had been responsive. Not one example of public service was shared. Instead, here’s a sample of what I received.
“So you want to teach Tallahassee the ‘Three R’s’... Responsibility, Responsiveness, Repercussions unlike (Reading, wRiting and aRithmetic). ‘We remind someone ...’ Remember, that pencil you took home from the office and you forgot to return. That was stealing. It wasn’t yours to take.
“So now we get to ‘Politicians.’ Do you think the Criminal Justice System is honest? 1990 starting with Florida Dept. of Corrections, Probation, and Parole, why did they call it ‘Probation, Parole, and Politics’ (P&P and P)?
“Why did you need a Union to look after your interests as an employee? When have all State Employees gotten an ‘Across the Board Raise’? Not a ‘Bonus’ not a raise for a ‘Politically’ connected ‘Special Interest’ State Employee group but a ‘Raise’ for all employees from the Governor or State Legislature?
“Honesty in Tallahassee. It’s not going to happen!
“Bring back the ‘Florida Polygraphs’ of the 1970s. Polygraph Question 2022: ‘Have you ever ...accepted... anything of value as a Government Elected Official to influence your public or private Constitutional elected position?’ YES or NO Start off in Tallahassee and watch the ‘Elected Official Rats’... ‘Jump Ship’...!
“You can only imagine how many of the Elected Florida Politicians would be asking, ‘What does ...accepted... mean?’ ‘What constitutes value?’
“The majority of Tallahassee State Politicians do not care about their employees, their citizens, their families they only care about themselves!” E.
“Our system where the privileged are big donors and elected officials while the public is the underprivileged is very unfair. In order to vote we have to know who we’re voting for.” M.
“I read with interest your article in the paper entitled “Political Power and the rest of us.” It brought to mind Cicero the Roman Statesman and Philosopher who wrote, ‘Politicians are not born; they are excreted.’ Regrettably, one of those politicians, Mark Antony, saw to it that Cicero’s head was cut off and placed on public display. Ya can’t win for losing!!!!” B.
“I just read your Viewpoint and response with commentary to G. Great article and a great response. It was so on point I am cutting it out and saving it for future reference.” A.
Finally, I was so glad to get one reader to say something nice about their congressman or state representative. Unfortunately, this reader lives in Vero Beach, where we don’t have a paper, so we are still waiting for an example locally.
I am glad to know at least one official at the state or federal level is responsive, even if they do live in Vero.
“Picked up your publication in Eustis. Our Congressman, Bill Posey (8th District), and his staff are incredible. Phone calls are always answered in person before the third ring. Monthly newsletters and emails, more frequent mailed updates as well as periodic virtual town hall meetings make his constituents part of the political process.
Twice his staff has (sic) help me with an issue with a governmental agency. He is truly a ‘public servant’ and he is proud of it.” T.
Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.