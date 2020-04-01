WINTER HAVEN – While the Lakeland Magic basketball team has already moved into its space within the new $25 million AdventHealth Fieldhouse, the older portion of the complex — including most of the original building — is still under construction.
Theatre Winter Haven staff and volunteers have been busy renovating a few thousand square feet of space in the original building for months — and the relatively small group of “scenic carpenters” have been making progress.
The addition of the Theatre Winter Haven Black Box Theatre will mean that there will be around twice as many TWH shows once renovations are complete — expected to be sometime around Christmas.
The only space in the original building that won't see much change will be the main stage. Pretty much everything else that was inside the original building is being renovated.
For perspective, the Black Box Theatre is on the ground floor of the original building and is in between the entrance to Rowdy Gaines Pool and the steps one would climb to get to the main stage at the north entrance. There will be a lobby entrance to the left of the main stage steps, outside of the building, looking toward the steps. The Black Box Theatre will also have access through the main AdventHealth Fieldhouse lobby.
Pending fire marshal approval, the Black Box Theatre stage will be in a corner of a box-shaped room that is roughly 40-square-feet. Seating will be raised, with a capacity of around 175. If built as planned, those in the front seats would be close enough to nearly touch an actor on stage.
“The difference is going to be primarily the types of sets that we use,” Chesnicka said. “It will be more of a fixed set because there is not a lot of off-stage space.”
In addition to Theatre Winter Haven’s Black Box Theatre, there are many other renovations being done inside the original building.
For the past two years, TWH staff have managed a dance program. The main practice room is being renovated, with mirrors on the walls and a new $10,000 grant-funded floor. There will be various VIP-related areas, including an outdoor seating area, control rooms and plenty of rehearsal and storage space.
Theatre Winter Haven staff and volunteers also do performance-based reading programs with second graders, as well as managing the city choir that practices on Saturdays and puts on two concerts per year.
There will be renovated rehearsal space for the Winter Haven Symphony and there will also be a sound-proof music lab.
“We do tons of stuff in the community,” Chesnicka said.
Across the hall from the old, second-story box office to the main stage and art gallery show, there was a VIP area. That area is being transformed into a performance stage for cabarets and stage reads and will be set up resembling a jazz club, including a bar. Before shows, during intermission and after shows, this will be a gathering space to socialize.
As soon as the Center for Disease Control and city leaders give the all clear, Theatre Winter Haven staff and volunteers say they are bringing back the show “Kinky Boots” for a few more performances.
Chesnicka further said the best way to help Theatre Winter Haven get through this difficult time is by not asking for a refund of a purchased ticket and to consider buying an annual subscription for next year, which cost around $180.
“There is so much room we can make the pre-show part of the experience,” Chesnicka said. “In the future, look for musicians, photo booths and other interactive elements to be incorporated into our show experience.”
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.