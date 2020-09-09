WINTER HAVEN – Theatre Winter Haven has created a fresh way to provide exceptional experiences for its audiences.
The organization’s latest program is the newly-created Ovation Institute. The hope is for the institute to serve as a safe place for kindergartners through high school students to conduct distance-learning programs while supplementing academics with art classes.
Beginning Sept. 14, four pods of 10 students will take their seats in a just-completed cubicle, explicitly-designed for our pandemic context — each learning area is enclosed in plexiglass.
“Our commitment to students is to monitor their daily needs as they navigate distance learning, provide art classes in theatre, music and dance taught by industry professionals, and maintain a clean and safe working environment to protect students and staff,” said Sara Catherine Barnes, the Ovation Institute theatre teacher and administrator of the program.
Dan Chesnicka, Theatre Winter Haven’s Chief Executive Officer, said the organization wanted to give parents another option for educating their children.
“As artists, we are constantly thinking out of the box,” Chesnicka said. “So, when we saw families struggling to provide a tangible way to provide a good education to their children, we, as designers and dreamers, wanted to build a creative educational world for them. We didn’t want the kids to lose the in-person arts instruction, either.”
The Ovation Institute is partnering with the Polk County School System to ensure educational goals are in place and met.
“We believe in public education, which is why we are providing this option for students – great educational and arts experiences in a room with the proper tools where they are safe,” Chesnicka said. “Safety is a priority.”
The program’s leaders created a detailed outline of each area of art for each grade level. For example, students in Theatre K-2 will learn to explore their world through imagination and creative dramatics. Students will role-play and re-tell stories based on class experiences and children’s literature, while learning the fundamentals of structure storytelling in terms of sequence of events.
For further example, students in Music 3-5 will refine skills, techniques and processes of musicianship. Students in Middle School Dance will develop dance technique and movement vocabulary in multiple dance forms. Students in High School Dance will learn foundational skills in multiple dance styles. Their dance technique will be enriched by focusing on genre-specific movement vocabulary, technique and dance terminology, all while building skills related to improvisation, dance composition and analysis of physical effort and outcomes.
According to Chesnicka, the teachers were hand-selected based on their backgrounds, education and desire to work with the students.
“Our art teachers are highly-qualified industry professionals with college degrees specializing in their field of study,” he said.
For example, Shannon Schreier, the dance teacher, has a minor in dance from the University of Central Florida, where she was a member of the Knights and Damsels Dance Company. She also has 15 years of dance training.
Samantha Barnes Daniel, the music teacher, is a soloist and chamber musician who earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance (with a minor in French Horn) from the University of Central Florida. She also earned a master’s degree in opera and vocal performance from Northwestern University.
The nine-week sessions are $1,250 — or $28 a day — and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is an affordable option that provides children the opportunity to have accessible and available teachers,” Chesnicka said. “Our profit margin is never our primary objective.”
A newly upgraded satellite has been installed to ensure consistent internet connections and safety features have been implemented.
Theatre Winter Haven is also working closely with the City of Winter Haven to ensure the best experience possible for the students.
“As always, we appreciate everything the City does for us here at Theatre Winter Haven,” Chesnicka said. “We could not do what we do without their help and assistance.”
For more information, visit theatrewinterhaven.com. Enrollment has begun.