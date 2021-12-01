Santa is already packing for his trip on Dec. 10 for the Make it Magical event in Lake Wales.
The elves and reindeers are busy at the North Pole, getting ready for Christmas, so Santa has asked to use the Lake Wales vintage fire truck, for his ride into downtown Lake Wales. Mrs. Claus will also ride in the fire truck with Santa. They are scheduled to arrive in downtown at Santa Land at 5 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Lake Wales until 8 p.m. The Florida snow is on the way too and is scheduled to occur at Santa Land and is forecasted to fall for up to two hours.
The event includes encompasses all of downtown, Park, Stuart and Market streets. The events are open from 5 to 8 p.m., with most shops open until 9 p.m. Don’t forget to visit the local artisans or the gift wrapping. Maps are being finalized now, so you can find your favorite shop, entertainment or the bazaar. There are over 16 corporate sponsors for the event, which could make this the best Make it Magical event ever. Local Lake Wales churches and schools have contributed to the event as well. The Christmas trees on display in the decorations competition of students of Polk County Schools is located in Christmas Tree Ally between Stuart and Park.
Also, you can stroll through the area, and view all the shops’ window decoration competition.
Children’s activities are also planned for the Market and Park Avenue parking lot.
In case you need a snack or eat on the run, there will be food trucks and vendors available. There are a lot of tables and displays outside as well, for merchandise and special items. For example, the Lake Wales Train Station Museum will have a display, complete with train whistles and train ornaments.
Downtown Lake Wales will be partying in tune too, with musicians in the balconies, the halls, the streets and the alleys. The Brass Band of Stuart will be playing on the balconies, and around the area. The new Lake Wales Jazz Band will be playing too, and school and church musicians will be performing in the area. Just move around and select your band at will or enjoy them all.
If you want a show or two, visit the Park Avenue Stage, and enjoy the entertainment. Or just stroll the area and enjoy all the activity.
The event is also supported by the YMCA, Women’s Club, Rotary on the Ridge, Lake Wales Museum, Citizens Bank, Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce of Lake Wales, Lowes, Care Center, LWHS, JROTC, the Lake Wales Police Department and Fire Department, The city of Lake Wales, and many more.