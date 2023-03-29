Today's Highlights at SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

AUTHORS CORNER -
John Slemp "Bomber Boys: WWII Flight Jacket Art" - 9 AM
Margot Cheel "Sea and Sand from the Sky", What do you see? Finding Shapes from the Sky" - 2 PM
at the Florida Air Museum
AOPA TOWN HALL - Mark Baker, AOPA President
11 AM at the Aerospace Pavilion
JUNKANOO PARADE CELEBRATION - THE ISLAND
1 PM
SHOOT TO WIN! Aviation Photo Contest Forum
11 am at the Florida Air Museum
CAREER FAIR - Secure your future and get the chance to speak to the Front Runners in the Aviation Industry! 9:00 AM at SE Exhibits. Sponsored by JS Firm and Redbird Flight Simulations
JUNIOR ACES YOUTH WORKSHOPS - Get your very own passport, participate in STEM activities and get a tool box brought to you by Dayton Freight at Buehler Restoration Skills Center and Skylab Innovation Center. 9 AM to 4 PM
MEET OUR BRAND AMBASSADORS - Come meet Cooper the Pilot at 10 AM and @flywithhaylee 10:45 AM - Media Center located in SW Exhibits
DAILY AIRSHOW - Click here to view the Airshow Line-Up
1:30 to 5:30 PM. Sponsored by AOPA and Shell Aviation
NIGHT AIRSHOW AND A PYRO-MUSICAL - Watch as we light up the sky with SOCOM Paracommandos, USA F F-35A Demo Team, Aeroshell Aerobatic, Jerry Kerby, Kyle Fowler, Redline Airshows and Nathan Hammond! Airside at 7 PM
MOVIE - THE ROCKETEER
The Pavilion - 7:45 PM