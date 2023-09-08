Tournament at Orange Bowl Lanes: A win for the Veterans

LAKELAND (Sept. 8, 2023) - The PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Tournament of Champions, held at Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland on Aug. 26-30, was a success, the event organizers reported, in a media release last week.
The event was a fundraiser to benefit the bowling industry charity Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL).
Central Florida resident John Janawicz capped off a successful rookie season by taking first place in the tournament, which was the final stop on the 2023 PBA50 Tour. On the first day of the tournament, members of the bowling public had the opportunity to bowl with the best bowlers in the world.
Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland, owned by Maple Family Centers, which has been providing fun for friends and families since 1960, is one of five family-owned bowling centers including Coram Country Lanes in Coram, N.Y.; Maple Lanes RVC in Rockville Centre, N.Y.; Jib Lanes in Flushing, N.Y.; Country Lanes in Clearwater, Fla.
A third-generation family-owned and operated company, Maple Family Centers is all about entertaining the community and building relationships. President John LaSpina and Vice President Joe LaSpina say they share their joy of bowling with families and sports enthusiasts and lead MFC in supporting the needs of the community by creating fundraising opportunities for not-for-profit agencies such as BVL.
“BVL is the bowling industry’s oldest and largest charity, and during the event, we highlighted the fact that BVL has raised $1.4 million this year alone for veterans throughout the country,” said Joe LaSpina, Vice President of Maple Family Centers.
“This year, Maple Family Centers, through the generosity of our bowlers, donated close to $80,000 to BVL, to be applied toward programs for local veterans. We are very proud that Maple Family Centers was once again the largest bowling center contributor to BVL.”
Over the years, Maple Family Centers has generously supported BVL, raising more than $600,000 for the charity. Maple Family Centers President John LaSpina, who is Joe’s father, has chaired BVL since 2014. John was instrumental in growing BVL into an industry-wide charity by encouraging proprietors and manufacturers to become actively involved, noted Maple Family Centers communication team.
BVL’s mission is to support America’s veteran and active-duty service men and women by raising money for and funding recreational therapy programs and other services to speed recuperation and boost morale. Since 1942, BVL has raised more than $57 million for this cause.
On August 12, John LaSpina appeared on the national Fox News network to present $1.25 million to veterans’ organizations on behalf of BVL.
In winning the tournament trophy and the top prize of $15,000, Janawicz bested Tom Adcock, who took second, and three PBA Hall of Famers – Chris Barnes, Parker Bohn III and Bryan Goebel – who placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
“The tournament was a lot of fun,” Joe LaSpina said. “Our league bowlers have always been very supportive of our pro events, and we are so grateful to all of them for their contributions and participation in this special event. We are looking forward to doing more fun events with them to benefit our local veterans.”
The tournament was named in honor of Johnny Petraglia, a professional bowler who grew up bowling with John LaSpina at the original Maple Lanes in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.
“For the last 50 years, Johnny has been the voice of BVL; he’s visited the wounded, he’s spoken to bowling and veteran’s groups about BVL and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for his fellow veterans. He is indeed our hero!” John LaSpina said. “We thought naming the tournament after him would be a way to honor his 50 years of commitment to BVL.”
