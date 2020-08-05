POLK COUNTY – Since 2008, U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program supporters have teamed up with participating staff nationwide from The UPS Store to raise more than $5.3 million. That money has been used to purchase more than 41 million books for distribution in schools which serve a high percentage of students from low income households, intended as a way to try and help break the cycle of poverty.
On behalf of the national organization, Polk County Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program supporters donated around $37,000 worth of books to Polk County Public Schools on July 30. The 2,300 books will be distributed to county students sometime after school reopens, possibly by Aug. 24.
In May, The UPS Store staff sold literacy cards for as little as $1 to customers and provided space for customers to drop off new books for distribution. In June, a nationwide book order was placed. Polk County Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator David R. Waller said that, a few weeks ago, a few dozen boxes arrived at his home in the mail.
Waller got all the books in his car, drove them to the Polk County Public Schools headquarters building in Bartow, and laid them out on several tables in a classroom-sized room. Around six Polk County Public Schools staff and volunteers spent a couple of hours organizing the books, which will be distributed by school staff as soon as possible.
Polk County Public Schools Title I Senior Coordinator Alyson Dort said three-quarters of the students who attend school in Polk County live in low income households. Waller said the books will go to students ages 13-and-under.
Waller said it's safe to assume that the Toys for Tots organization is known for giving away free toys to children in need at Christmas. What some may not know, he explained, is that every child they serve also receives a free book for Christmas.
“We always want to put a book in a child's hand for Christmas,” Waller said.
Area residents will be able to support Toys for Tots at participating The UPS Store locations again in fall.
To learn about other ways to donate, see http://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org.