A Bartow High School graduating senior was driving to school in a pickup truck when she was hit by an SUV loaded with 7 members of a construction team in an early morning, double fatal crash, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Two people are deceased, and several taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on SR 60 West at the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Willow Oak just west of Mulberry, Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 5:41 a.m., said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a media briefing Tuesday morning.
Judd said that a Bartow High School female who was a senior set to graduate May 17 was on her way to school in her red pickup truck, driving eastbound on SR 60, and a silver Ford Expedition SUV with 7 people was headed westbound on SR 60 and turned to go south on the road near the intersection, in front of the pickup truck. The pickup truck struck the SUV, he said, when the SUV turned in front of her.
Judd said that of the 7 people in the SUV, 4 people were ejected, and according to the investigation so far, it appears they were not wearing seatbelts. Two people were found in the road and two people were found in the wood line near the road.
The 18-year-old graduating high school senior student and one other person were airlifted to Tampa General, Judd said. Five people were transported by ground to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
One was deceased at the site of the crash, and one died after arriving at Lakeland Regional, Judd said.
Judd noted the SUV with 7 people was a person picking up his construction team and the driver of the SUV failed to see the red pickup truck before turning in front of it.
“This is a horrible day for one group of people to start their workday, and one young lady trying to get to her school today,” Judd said.
Neighbors reached out to reporters, noting the road was a “dangerous stretch of road,” television reporters said to Judd during the media briefing.
Judd noted that at 5:41 a.m. it was dark outside, and that the red pickup truck had its headlights on.
“It’s not the road’s fault, it’s the driver’s fault,” Judd told reporters, adding that the vehicular homicide investigation team was trying to find out which person was driving the SUV. Judd said the road is “appropriately marked,” a 4-lane divided highway with ingress and egress and speed limit signs.
Judd said that it is possible a third fatality may be reported.
He also said that the person who turned in front of the high schooler’s pickup truck did not mean to do so – saying “clearly it was a mistake” – but adding that it is still early in the investigation.
“This driver will be charged with violating the right-of-way,” Judd said.
“He turned left in front of this young lady.”