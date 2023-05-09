A Bartow High School graduating senior was driving to school in a pickup truck when she was hit by an SUV loaded with 7 members of a construction team in an early morning, double fatal crash, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Two people are deceased, and several taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on SR 60 West at the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Willow Oak just west of Mulberry, Tuesday.

Recommended for you